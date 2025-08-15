LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported following a fire that sparked in a storage area within a warehouse facility in Lauderdale Lakes, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 27th Street, just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, firefighters encountered smoky conditions coming from the storage area.

Crews worked to knock down the flames and contain the blaze within minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by BSFR fire investigators.

