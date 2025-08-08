PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane inbound to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines skidded off the runway after its landing gear collapsed on arrival.

It was around 10:45 a.m., Friday, when the plane was making a landing and a faulty landing gear caused the plane to topple over, losing its balance and skidding off the runway before coming to a stop on its belly.

The plane has since been propped up to presumably be moved off the runway.

No injuries were reported, though it’s unclear how many people were on board.

