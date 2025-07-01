FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A single shot was fired right next to Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 1900 block of Northwest 15th Avenue on Monday night.

Officials said an argument between two people led to that gun being pulled.

Nobody was hit by the shot, according to detectives.

The person who pulled the gun was gone by the time police arrived.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.