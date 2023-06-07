PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a suspect was taken into custody when shots were fired during an attempted bank robbery in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene of the incident at the Bank of America branch located at 18291 Pines Blvd., just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said an armored truck arrived at the bank, and a guard got out of the vehicle.

“As the guard was standing near the front entrance of the bank, a suspect approached him, the suspect produced his own firearm and demanded the bag that the armed guard was carrying,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner. “The armed guard handed over the bag, drew his own weapon, and then fired shots at the suspect, who was also armed.”

Detectives said the armed guard fired six shots at the suspect, who ran into a black Nissan Altima and headed westbound.

The gunfire left area residents surprised.

“I’m very surprised. I have been living in this neighborhood for 30 years, and it’s usually very quiet, and I come to this Publix shop at least two to three times a week, and it’s very shocking,” said area resident Frank Tepedino.

7Skyforce was over the scene after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies located the Altima in Dania Beach and pulled the driver over.

“That traffic stop was conducted in the city of Dania, and at this point of time we have detained a suspect who has matched the description of the person who was involved for this bank robbery or attempted bank robbery,” said Feiner.

Police said it’s unclear whether the suspect had an accomplice inside the Altima or was driving himself.

“Blatant and brazen, the actions of the suspect were. It’s broad daylight, roughly at 10 o’clock in the morning, in a busy shopping center, at a bank,” said Feiner, “and for this type of an action to unfold, it’s completely unacceptable,” said Cpt. Feiner.

UPDATE: This incident occurred near the Bank of America (18291 Pines Boulevard). A security guard fired shots at the suspect, causing them to flee in a black Nissan Altima (FL Tag HUYT59).



No one on scene was injured. Our investigation remains on-going. Contact police with info.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear whether there was any money in the bag that the suspect stole or if the money bag was found in the suspect’s car.

“Unfortunately, these are the times today with people getting desperate,” said Tepedino. “Desperate times call, I guess, for desperate measures.”

The FBI and Pembroke Pines Police are investigating this incident.

