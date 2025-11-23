PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on a house fire in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire crews responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Terrace and 17th Street, Sunday.

Authorities say several homes were evacuated while firefighters knocked down the flames.

7News cameras captured police and fire rescue on scene and firefighters battling the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

