MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews extinguished a fire at a home in Miramar Monday night.

The fire broke out inside a house in the area of Southwest 83rd Avenue and 82nd Place.

According to officials, Miramar Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported house fire in the area of 1711 Southwest 83rd Avenue in Miramar.

Firefighters took to the roof to put it out, the intense heat blew out windows and left burn marks along the front of the home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

