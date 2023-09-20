PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a house fire in Plantation.

The incident happened near Southwest Seventh Street and 56th Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke poured out of the home after, firefighters said, a mattress caught fire.

Crews rescued a dog and three other pets that were inside at the time.

One person also got out safely.

What sparked the fire is not yet known.

