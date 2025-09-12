FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a freight train collided with a car in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30p.m.

Officials temporarily shut down the area near Northeast 17th Street and Southeast 17th Street as they tried to clear the wreckage.

After a while the tracks were cleared and traffic was flowing again.

No one was seriously hurt.

