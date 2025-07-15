FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish flames that erupted at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 38th Street and Sixth Street, Monday night.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a utility room near the garage and quickly started working to knock down the flames.

No one was hurt.

