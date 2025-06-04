FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire that erupted on a sailboat in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the fierce flames scorched the 50-foot yacht in the waterway behind a home near Riverland Road and Whale Harbor Lane.

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.