HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that erupted at an apartment complex in Hollywood.

Fire crews arrived to the 3700 block of Harrison Street just after 10a.m. Tuesday in reference to a residential fire.

At the location, smoke was seen billowing out of a window. Firefighters swiftly located the source of the fire and were able to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is remains under investigation .

