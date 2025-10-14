DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a Davie home, leaving a hole in the roof of the home.

The blaze happened near Southwest 40th Street and 151st Avenue on Tuesday morning.

“My neighbor had told me that he smelled smoke from upstairs by the air conditioner,” said neighbor Mark Ford. “Personally, I think it might’ve been an electrical fire, but I can’t tell, he just had the air conditioning put in probably about a year ago.”

The three people in the home were able to get out safely, but the home was deemed unsafe.

The American Red Cross is offering support to the family.

The blaze has since been put out.

