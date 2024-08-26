PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews extinguished a house fire in Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Fire Department arrived at the home in the Laguna Isles neighborhood, along 66th Street and Southwest 194th Avenue, Monday morning.

What was left behind after the flames were extinguished was a charred garage.

No injuries reported and everyone was safely evacuated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.