HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Hollywood went up in flames, prompting a swift response from Fire Rescue.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Arthur Street, Tuesday morning.

Crews fought the fierce flames and were able to swiftly extinguish the fire.

7Skyforce hovered above the severely charred home as crews went in and out the home.

The fire burned extensively throughout the home, at the time, three dogs and a turtle were inside.

Crews reportedly used an oxygen mask to treat a dog but all of the animals are expected to be OK.

The home belongs to a couple, who were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

