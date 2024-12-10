FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to cap a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened at a home that was under construction, along Northeast Sixth Street and 11th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were seen at the site working around the clock to fix the issue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a construction crew accidentally struck an underground gas line.

The cap has since been capped and no one was hurt.

