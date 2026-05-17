MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rain and wet roadways caused a small crash on the Florida Turnpike near Interstate 75.

The incident happened just west of the northbound exit to Northwest 57th Avenue.

The crash left a North Miami Police vehicle with significant rear-end damage.

Police were at the site as Miramar Fire Rescue and North Miami Police crews worked to clear the crash and investigate what led up to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.