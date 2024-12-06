WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - No one was injured after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Weston, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a car partially submerged in a canal near U.S. 27, between Griffin Road and Interstate 75, Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the car swerved off the roadway and into the median that has water in it.

Aerial footage shows part of the car is underwater.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene near 21111 SW 16th St. and confirmed the driver was able to get out of their car safely.

One lane of traffic in the area has been shut down as authorities investigate.

