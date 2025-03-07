SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - There were no injuries reported after a car plunged into a canal in Sunrise, police said.

The incident happened near 2900 Northwest 60 Terrace just before 1 p.m. Friday.

According to Sunrise Police, all vehicle occupants were out of the vehicle and no one required transportation.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as a tow trunk pulled the SUV out of the canal.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

