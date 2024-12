FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue sprang into action after reports of a blaze that ignited somewhere inside a large building.

The incident happened along State Road Seven and 44th Avenue, Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage inside the building is uknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.