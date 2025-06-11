FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews responded to a water taxi erupting into flames on the water in Fort Lauderdale.

Smoke was seen rising from the floor inside of a water taxi on the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

According to the crew, the 45-foot boat was smoking before they arrived near Fire Station 49.

“So we were riding on the water taxi, then we heard a pop,” one man told 7News. “Next thing you know, smoke started coming up on the boat. Then the flames came out.”

Four people in total were one board. One of them says the engine compartment of the ship was what caught on fire.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had been extinguished.

No one was injured.

