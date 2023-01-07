HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a morning robbery in Hollywood that, neighbors said, had a destructive aftermath.

According to Hollywood Police, the incident took place in the area of Plunkett Street and South 20th Court, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Neighbors told 7News someone took off in a car and sideswiped several cars on that street.

Police said a gun went off, but no one was hit. It’s unclear who pulled the trigger.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

