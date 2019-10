POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a boat fire in Pompano Beach.

Rescue crews were called to the scene near 125th North Riverside Drive, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene as firefighters investigated the fire, which was believed to have stemmed from an electrical issue.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.