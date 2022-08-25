HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school have given the all clear after no device was found.

Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device somewhere on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

The school was evacuated. The students were brought across the street from campus while police investigated the campus.

Officers searched the school thoroughly and did not find anything.

7SkyForce hovered above campus as students were dismissed from their evacuation location.

