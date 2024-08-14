WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward County schools have been back for three days, and students are feeling a sense of security thanks to newly installed metal detectors.

7Skyforce hovered over Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Wednesday morning.

The activity was much less chaotic than at the beginning of the week due to some adjustments made to those security checks.

At Deerfield Beach High School, one student told 7News there aren’t enough metal detectors, while another says the progress felt today is promising.

“The metal detectors, there are only three of them. Only one right there, one for the car loop and then one for the bus,” said Noah, a student at Deerfield Beach High School.

“Yeah, very happy. It’s more faster,” said a student.

At Cooper City High School, 7Skyforce hovered over the school to capture students smoothly through the security checks, making their way to class.

Overall, Broward County schools reported no delays or incidents.

