No charges against BSO deputy over 2017 Dania Beach confrontation

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is off the hook after a heated 2017 exchange in Dania Beach.

Body camera video, shows BSO Deputy James Cady confronting Allen Floyd as he was holding his then 9-month-old son outside a hotel, on July 26.

The footage captured Cady grabbing Floyd by the throat and using a racial slur after Floyd questioned why the deputy needed to see his ID.

Although BSO officials said Cady’s actions were inappropriate, no criminal charges will be filed against him.

