FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the last week of school approaching, Broward County Public Schools will be prohibiting students from all grade levels from bringing bags to school.

The policy was put into place as an added safety measure that will take place from Thursday to June 3rd, the last day of school.

Lunch may be brought in a standard lunchbox.

