FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools officials gave an important reminder to students who will be heading to class next week.

No bags, backpacks or lunch boxes will be permitted on campus during the last week of school.

Officials said personal hygiene items can be brought in a small zippered bag, and lunch can be brought in a clear container or plastic bag.

Officials said the policy has been implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Come next school year, only clear backpacks and book bags will be allowed on BCPS campuses on a daily basis.

