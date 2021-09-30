FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of two trials for confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is set to start next week.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Thursday denied a defense motion to toss a battery case against the 23-year-old. She also denied the motion to suppress the video evidence from being presented during the trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

Prosecutors said Cruz was captured on jail surveillance video attacking a detention deputy in 2018.

Cruz also faces the death penalty if convicted of charges related to the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people were killed.

A date has not yet been set for that trial.

