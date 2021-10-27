FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz returned to court for a status hearing.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers on Tuesday argued a series of motions filed ahead of the penalty phase of his case.

The judge outlined procedures regarding jury selection that will take place in January.

Cruz pleaded guilty last week to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The jury will decide whether he will receive life in prison or the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.