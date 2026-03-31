HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital prepared their tiniest patients for a major occasion.

Young neonatal intensive care unit patients dressed in festive Easter bunny outfits to celebrate their first Easter on Tuesday.

Cribs were decorated with plushes and eggs to honor the occasion.

Since the patients aren’t able to be discharged home, their parents joined them to celebrate the holiday together.

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