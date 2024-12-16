HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Grinch was spotted stealing the hearts of some of South Florida’s tiniest patients.

Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital turned into “Whoville” as the iconic Dr. Seuss character made a holiday stop.

He and his sidekick dog, Max, who was one of the hospital’s therapy dogs, visited NICU babies and their families.

The halls were decked with Grinch trees, ‘Grinchmas’ decor and families decorated their baby’s NICU suites with Grinch decor.

The newborns were also dressed for the occasion with Grinch-themed outfits and present blankets.

