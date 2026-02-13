FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was love in the air at a South Florida hospital Friday morning.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at Broward Health Medical Center celebrated their first Valentine’s Day.

Their rooms were decorated with hearts and messages of love ahead of the holiday.

The babies can’t be at home for Valentine’s Day, so they spent the special day with their parents and caregivers at the hospital.

