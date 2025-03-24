FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An National Football League player has a shark tale to tell after he caught a great white shark off the coast of Fort Lauderdale

The big catch occurred over the weekend.

Ramel Keyton of the Las Vegas Raiders and his mother were enjoying their fishing trip on the water along with Captain William Daley when the big fish was reeled in.

“We’re sitting there for about an hour, nothing really happening. Caught one little bite and then all of the sudden, the rod doubles over. My mate, Dave, starts to reel on it a little bit. It was something else. Caught a lot of sharks in my day, done a lot of shark fishing and that thing just pulled a little differently,” said Cpt. Will Daley of Fishing Headquarters.

Keyton said he wished to catch a big fish out on the water and the wish came more than true.

“And I just said ‘I wanted to catch a big fish,’ and came out caught a great white shark and then yeah,” he said.

His mother said he’s a natural at fishing and was excited about his catch of the day.

“My son has been fishing since he was like five years old. His grandaddy introduced him into fishing and just having the opportunity to see him catch a great white shark today was amazing. It was just super exciting and I’m just so happy for him,” Salena Starr, Keyton’s mother.

Video shows Dayton reeling in the shark..

“Great white shark. Oh my God, don’t fall in,” said Starr on video.

Dayton said it was a difficult task.

“I really feel like, it really felt like a workout. I ain’t gonna lie to you for real for real.”

Keyton said it took him about 30 minutes to reel in the shark.

