POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video captured a convicted car thief inside a vehicle that he stole. The owner was able to figure out who was behind the wheel after using new technology that was inside the truck.

The technology that was used to help Rob Kornahrens recover the stolen truck in Pompano Beach included Artificial Intelligence. Kornahrens uses the new technology to keep an eye on his fleet.

That technology helped in another way by capturing video of the man, police said, committed the crime.

“Lessons learned for people out there that use keys, it doesn’t always work,” Kornahrens said.

The truck was stolen from the Pompano Beach Air Park on Dec. 6.

“Fortunately for us, we just put in the new, high-tech cameras in there, so immediately went to the fleet manager who tracked down the truck, and was actually able to see the driver driving it,” he said.

They were then able to call police and tell them exactly where the truck was.

“We’re on the phone with them and actually followed him until they pulled him over and he got out of the truck, and they arrested him,” Kornahrens said.

The truck was stopped near Northwest Seventh Court.

According to police, 38-year-old Lionel Derico was behind the wheel.

The video captured Derico with his hands up as police stopped the vehicle.

“You’re charged with a grand theft auto,” a judge said.

Derico was recently released from state prison after serving time for stealing another vehicle in 2022.

“Fortunately for us, this time, we got a vehicle back without any damage, and more importantly, not hurting anyone,” Kornahrens said.

Kornahrens is glad that he got his truck back and hopes Derico receives the help that he needs.

Derico remains behind bars and was given a $5,000 bond.

