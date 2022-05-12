SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to find the crooks, they said, are responsible for an armed robbery in Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The suspects were caught on camera inside Pollack Jewelers, April 27.

“There’s [been] some grab and runs [before] but nothing with violence like this,” said store owner Steven Pollack.

Sunrise Police released the surveillance footage, which showed a female suspect walking into the store, speaking with a store employee, then dousing her and another employee with pepper spray.

While that occurred, two male suspects shattered the display counter and managed to escape with a case full of watches. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen something like this happen,” said Pollack.

The video also shows the trio then making a dash through the mall parking lot.

The suspects, according to police, took off in a four-door silver car.

“I work every day, very, very hard for my family, and for someone to scare us like this and think they can just take whatever they want, it’s very unsettling,” said Pollack.

Pollack said one of the two employees went to the hospital to be checked out.

However, both are too scared to return to work, according to Pollack. “It was very, very scary,” he said. “I would hate for it to happen to anyone else.”

Along with the stolen watches, Pollack said the crooks stole their sense of security. “I hope we can help each other and not let something like this happen to other businesses. It’s a shame,” he said.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

