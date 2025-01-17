FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam footage shows the emotional life-saving moments when two Fort Lauderdale Police officers rushed to save a toddler who’d been shot in a drive-by shooting last July.

The shooting left two people dead and three others injured. Among the deceased was the toddler’s mother, 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday, who passed away while shielding her 2-year-old son, DeAgoo, from the gunfire as she ran into a nearby store seeking cover.

In the body camera footage, officers are seen arriving at the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace where the shooting happened.

“Where’s our shooter at? Where’s our shooter at? The baby’s hit?”

The officers managed to locate the toddler, who was suffering from a gunshot wound and took him inside their patrol car.

“It’s okay, it’s okay bubba,” an officer is heard saying as he tries to soothes DeAgoo.

The crying DeAgoo is seen laying in the officer’s lap as they race against time, rushing him to the emergency room.

“Pediatric trauma. Pediatric trauma. Multiple gunshots!” an officer yelled.

DeAgoo’s was covered in blood as the officer laid him on an operating table.

In July, 7News spoke to DeAgoo’s family, who said, a bullet grazed his head, seriously injuring his skull and requiring surgery. His leg was also broken.

“They were very hopeful because he came in crying and, you know, wanting Mommy,” said DeAgoo’s grandmother, Shontrelle Holliday. “He has been in a medically induced coma. One of the hardest things that I have to face is when he asks that million-dollar question: ‘Where’s Mommy?’”

Six months later, DeAgoo reunited with the two officers that saved his life.

Given a second chance at life, DeAgoo is healthy and thriving.

And now, those two officers were named the department’s Officers of the Year.

More than six months later, the shooting is still under investigation and the motive remains unclear.

