SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to find the crooks they say responsible for an armed robbery at Pollack Jewelers in Sawgrass Mills Mall, last month.

They are hopeful someone will recognize the suspects from newly released surveillance footage captured on April 27.

Police said that a female suspect pepper sprayed two employees while two male suspects shattered the display counter, stealing several watches.

The suspects, according to police, took off in a four door silver car.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.