PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newborns at a South Florida hospital celebrated their first Fourth of July.

Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines marked the occasion by having its tiniest patients dress up as little Uncle Sams, all-American sweethearts, and patriotic sluggers.

Dressed in red, white, and blue, these adorable newborns enjoyed the holiday with their families.

“I think it’s a little bit of happiness and joy amongst everything going on. It’s just so sweet to have these memories because you don’t get them generally like this, so the fact that you guys take the time to do special things like this for families means so much,” said mother Dynah Sistrunk.

Hospital staff said the celebration is meant for families with newborns who can’t be home for the holiday and to provide a sense of normalcy and joy.

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