FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was cuteness in the clover patch, as several newborn babies showed off their luck-o’-the-Irish looks ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Proud parents found their pot of gold as they welcomed the adorably lucky little ones to the world at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

According to medical staff, some of the babies were born as early as 23 weeks and spent months in neonatal intensive care.

Others simply made their debut on Thursday.

