FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of New York is sending a message to Floridians when it comes to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

New York City mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of a series of digital billboards statewide.

He says New York supports the LGBTQ+ community and the signs will invite Florida residents to move to New York if they feel discriminated against.

One of the billboards will be in Fort Lauderdale this week and will stay there until the end of May.

