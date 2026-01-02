TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Tamarac neighborhood are reeling after, authorities said, a teenage boy was killed and a woman was injured on New Year’s Eve in a shooting that detectives described as domestic in nature.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Orlando Wedderburn was fatally shot outside of a home, just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

BSO also said a woman was grazed by a bullet but will be OK.

New details Friday morning revealed that the shooting was a domestic incident and that all parties involved knew each other, but the exact relationships are unknown at this time.

Investigators said the incident took place off of Northwest 71st Street.

Home surveillance footage captured the moments paramedics attempted to transport Wedderburn to the hospital, but the teen would not survive.

Detectives spent hours outside the home into Thursday, leaving no stone unturned.

“I just came outside, and it was just caution tape all around, sheriffs all around,” said neighbor Carlos Chirinos.

The shooter stayed to speak to detectives following the incident. Officials he was defending himself and was released after questioning.

Area residents said they’re not used to law enforcement activity and were left rattled.

“Something shocking for the whole neighborhood,” said Chirinos.

“Very quiet, very safe, this is a big shock for me. I’ve been living here 25 years; nothing like this has ever happened,” said another neighbor.

Officials have not shared further information and said that the case has been taken over by the Broward Counry State Attorney’s Office.

