HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed a puppy attempting to make a big recovery.

The puppy called Hilde was up and walking Tuesday after undergoing a plasma transfusion and having her bandages changed.

The 6-month old Pitbull puppy appeared to be making small strides as she fights to survive.

Hilde was attacked by other dogs at a Hollywood home on Coolidge street, but, police said, she did not appear to get any medical care in the days afterwards.

Vets and staff at the VCA Hollywood Animal Clinic have been tending to her since she was brought in in bad shape. She also suffered from severe bite marks.

The rescue group Paws 2 Care Coalition has since taken over responsibility for her care.

