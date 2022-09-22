FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed the moments a tow truck driver opened fire, which killed a 38-year-old man.

This started Wednesday morning when the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a car on Carolina Avenue Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage showed the car being towed out the driveway.

According to police, the victim, Clarence King, sprinted towards the car before a confirmation began, which lead up to the gunshots.

“The tow truck driver was just standing over the body on the phone. He looked up, started looking around, started seeing multiple people coming up, and that’s when he started jumping up and down saying, ‘I think I just killed a man,’” said a witness.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived a few minutes later and taped off the neighborhood. The shooter was taken into custody for questioning.

Some neighbors went outside after hearing some shots.

“He had no weapon. He didn’t even have on shoes. It looked like he’d just got out of bed,” said the woman, describing the victim.

They said King’s daughter was just a few feet away.

“I saw a little bit of the blood. I didn’t see him moving, so, don’t get me wrong, it took me for a bit of a loop because his daughter was actually just standing by the car by herself, so it hit me hard,” said witness Robert Sowell.

FLPD on Wednesday also released audio of the 911 placed by the shooter.

“I need, I need, I need ambulance right now!” said the tow truck driver.

Police have not said whether an arrest has been made. They did say, however, that the tow truck driver is cooperating with their investigation.

If you have any information on this altercation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

