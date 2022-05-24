FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive street fight between bicyclists and drivers was captured on video. New video shows the chaos that followed as dozens of bicyclists swarmed the streets.

Surveillance video shows a chaotic confrontation Saturday between a hoard of bicyclists and drivers on A1A near Oakland Park Boulevard, as a group of bicyclists rode north on A1A. The chaos ensued after cars got mixed up in the crowd.

Cyclists started circling a black sedan and at one point jumped on the vehicle. A brawl then broke out moments later, as one person began throwing bricks.

A driver was then seen getting back into his car. Cell phone video shows the man walking back to the car with blood on him and the black sedan speeding off.

A Go-pro was strapped to a cyclist, who police identified as the victim, showing the moments they were impacted by the sedan. Another angle from another video shows the sedan swerve into the cyclist, which sent a man flying onto the sidewalk.

“You see the video of the car driving what appears to be purposefully hitting bicyclists,” said Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson.

Fort Lauderdale Police got multiple calls from people when the chaos occurred.

“Riding in the roadway, disrupting traffic, blocking bridges, surrounding vehicles, as well as vandalizing them,” said Adamson.

Police said there were 100 to 300 cyclists on the road and are in the process of figuring out what led up to mayhem.

“There’s a lot going on here, and it’s a priority to us to get to the bottom of what happened,” said Adamson.

Officers are still looking for a suspect and said they will face a charge of aggravated battery.

7News has reached out to the attorney of the victim and at this time has not gotten a response.

If you have any information on this subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

