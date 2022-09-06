LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows a new perspective of what happened during a football game as gunfire sent young players and spectators running for cover.

7News learned on Tuesday that an argument may have sparked the shooting.

New video shows the chaos that happened Sunday evening at a football tournament at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes. In the video, you can hear multiple gunshots as people ran for cover.

Many of those at the tournament, mostly families, were there to watch the game. Children as young as 6 years old were participating.

One of the children who attended the tournament was 6-year-old Snow. He said when he heard the gunshots he “started running.”

Snow is a running back for the Fort Lauderdale Jurricanes, along with his older brother King.

Their 7-year-old cousin MJ is a defensive end.

“I was in the concession stand, and then people started running,” said MJ Jones. “I thought it was fireworks at first, then I ran.”

The children said they ran to the team’s RV for safety.

“It’s so sad what happened because it’s a lot of people who are there for the kids,” said Tammy Smith.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two young people under the age of 18, and two adults were shot and taken to the hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Some parents at the tournament said they don’t believe the victims were players or anyone having to do with the event.

“You can tell who is looking for trouble, come out to look at girls and fight, need to be raised better at home,” said Notty, a father.

Willie James Cheaton Jr. said his son Willie James Cheaton III was shot along with his friends.

“They came right through the bleachers, right here, and came in the gate right here,” said Cheaton Jr. “When they came right there, they were walking out the bleachers. They said shots just rang out.”

Now it’s up to fathers and mothers like Smith to try to explain to her kids why someone started shooting and why their games got cut short.

“I don’t know what to really say,” said Smith. “We don’t expect this to happen at the little league game, so many kids.”

Police are still looking for any information that would help find the shooter, who remains at large.

BSO has yet to release information or a description of the shooter.

At this time, the conditions of the victims remain unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

