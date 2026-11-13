HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A special dog is spreading puppy love to some special patients at a South Florida Hospital.

Two-year-old Dominos will bring extra comfort to both children and staff as Memorial Healthcare System’s newest therapy dog.

“There’s currently six dogs in our program that are certified service dogs and are part of are animal assistant therapy program, and Dominos is gonna officially start Monday, so that’ll be our seventh dog,” said Tracy Meltzer, nurse practitioner at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dominos came from a service dog foundation where he previously underwent training from birth and became certified.

Most dogs in the program work until they are 10 years old, but some have had longer tenures for Memorial.

“We’ve had one that was 14 years old that still came into work for a few hours every day because that’s just part of their routine,” said Meltzer.

The dogs that come in know up to 80 commands, and Memorial uses their most therapeutic commands for patients.

“He’s very playful, he likes to entertain and make people laugh, so it’s really important to have a dog that, you know, is reliable,” said Meltzer.

Dominos is undergoing a week of training with his handler to help him get used to his new environment at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

From there, he will join several other dogs there who work with children.

“At Joe DiMaggio Hospital, there’s lots of needs for these dogs, so each handler team develops a schedule where they’re gonna go, how they’re gonna visit patients,” said Meltzer.

And it’s not just the patients who love seeing therapy dogs, as the dogs themselves enjoy all the attention they get from their work.

“He’s happy from the moment he wakes up in the morning, his tail is wagging. They’re excited when they come to work, they love being around the children and the families, for that matter,” said Meltzer.

Dominos officially gets to work Monday.

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