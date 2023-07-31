FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video showed another view of a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Beach that left two teens injured and altered the future of a high school football star.

The surveillance video that captured the moments leading up to the shots fired was released, Monday.

A 16-year-old with a bright future is now looking at the walls of a dark cell.

Tarrell Green was a football star at Plantation High who had multiple college football offers.

He is now saying goodbye to his chance of being a college athlete after, police said, he shot and injured two people over Memorial Day Weekend.

From the footage, Green was seen in a black shirt and red pants, riding a bike with a group of people.

He then goes out of the camera’s view, but shortly after, comes back into the frame with four other teens following.

In another video, Green’s pants and bike were seen behind palm trees.

The shooting then occurs.

Bikes were seen thrown to the ground and people were seen running, including Green.

Nearly half a dozen police officers responded from the area where Green was originally as they ran toward the shots.

An ambulance also arrived at the scene and one victim was transported.

As Green fled the scene, police were able to quickly catch up to him.

Body camera footage showed police capturing Green on the grass with his hands up. They turned him over, cuffed him and walked him to the police car.

Green’s legal troubles have since gotten worse.

Due to his young age, he was originally facing charges as a juvenile, but weeks after his arrest, the State Attorney decided to charge him as an adult.

Green currently remains behind bars.

