LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police release new surveillance video of an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Lauderhill that occurred last month.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7 around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of NW 18th Court.

According to Lauderhill Police, a man approached Kymorah Reid from behind, grabbed her ankle, and attempted to pull her to the ground.

Speaking with 7News, Reid described the moment when, she said, a man almost snatched her from the sidewalk.

“I just felt somebody grab my foot, so then I turned around, and then he like grabbed my foot, dragging me,” said Reid. “And I was screaming, ‘Somebody help me.’”

Surveillance video shows Reid getting off a school bus and walking home. While crossing a parking lot, a man wearing a yellow shirt and red shorts ran up to Reid and tried to grab her.

A neighbor outside saw the incident unfold and started screaming at the man.

The man was spooked, let go of Reid, and ran away to a waiting car.

“Then I ran over to my house,” said Reid.

Reid’s mother, speaking to 7News, said her daughter came home screaming.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Reid’s mother.

After learning what happened, the mother asked a neighbor for surveillance video. When reviewing the video, the mother was shocked.

“When I saw it, that’s when I really, really realized what was going on,” said the mother.

Lauderhill Police continue to investigate the incident.

A woman who heard about the attempted kidnapping tells parents to be aware of the dangers surrounding their children.

“I just want all parents out there to be aware of what is really happening,” said a woman.

Reid has a message for children her age: be careful.

“Pay attention, ’cause you never know when somebody might creep up you and snatch you and, like, you’ll never see your family and friends again,” said Reid.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

