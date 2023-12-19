WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting that shattered a quiet South Florida neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the sound of gun shots ringing into the night back in September, which were followed by even louder blasts before the shooter or shooters took off in a white 4-door Sedan.

The incident happened in Wilton Manors.

Relatives of the victim, 44-year-old Arland Cata, said he was with his children when he was killed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now hoping that the new video will give them a lead in this case.

