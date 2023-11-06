NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit have released new surveillance footage featuring individuals believed to be linked to a recent North Lauderdale homicide. At the family’s request, the victim has also been identified.

The crime occurred just before 5 p.m. on April 27 in the vicinity of the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard.

According to BSO investigators, once authorities arrived on the scene following reports of a shooting, they discovered 36-year-old Leayle Powell behind a building, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Powell was immediately airlifted to Broward Health North by BSO Fire Rescue and pronounced deceased.

Previously, investigators had released Ring camera video and images of the individuals and vehicle thought to be connected to the fatal shooting.

In a bid to generate further leads, additional footage has now been made public.

The newly released surveillance video shows three individuals walking towards an apartment complex. A few minutes later, after the sound of gunshots, the subjects can be seen on video, fleeing the scene and entering a red Honda Accord with stock rims.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.